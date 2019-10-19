Allen on loss to Canadiens: ‘It didn’t look like our style’
Jake Allen

Jake Allen after the St. Louis Blues' 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens: "It didn't look like our style of game... We have to find a way to get back to that."
