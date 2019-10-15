Wong says ‘things aren’t clicking’ for Cardinals after Game 3 loss
Kolten Wong: "It's frustrating to be down 3-0. ... In the season, we've played them and we've handled them pretty well. To come into this situation and be where we're at — we expected better, but it's baseball. You've got to come out ready to play tomorrow."
