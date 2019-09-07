Brad Thompson and Jim Edmonds remember Chris Duncan
Jim Edmonds and Brad Thompson reflect on the incredible personality of their teammate Chris Duncan: BT: "The thing I keep thinking about is his big smile." Edmonds: "He gave us the best of times and the hardest of times. He was the funniest guy on the planet."
