Blais after Blues grind out Game 2 win over Bruins: ‘That’s our style of hockey’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Bruins
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- NHL
- Sammy Blais
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Sammy Blais liked the Blues' style of play in their Game 2 win over the Bruins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618