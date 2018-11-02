A Robby Fabbri postgame interview for the first time in too, too long
Video Details
Robby Fabbri returned to the Blues lineup after missing two seasons with knee injuries and recorded an assist in his first game back.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices