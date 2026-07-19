FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Celebrities At 2026 World Cup Final: Tom Cruise, Matthew McConaughey, More Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Yes, Lamine Yamal and Spain are trying to stop Lionel Messi and Argentina from repeating as World Cup champions on Sunday afternoon.

Concurrently, the 2026 World Cup final will mark the first ever halftime show during a World Cup Final, with Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber, among others, set to perform. All the while, there are countless celebrities and athletes from other sports on the premises for the World Cup final.

Here are the celebrities and athletes who appeared at New York New Jersey Stadium and the top moments from the 2026 World Cup final halftime show.

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Sort By Oldest 1:38p ET Tom Cruise Gets Us Ready 1:33p ET Jaxson Dart On-Site 1:29p ET Matthew McConaughey Speaks 1:24p ET Zlatan Is Scared of Helicopters 12:57p ET Jenny Taft's Interview With President Trump 12:51p ET Captain Approved 12:44p ET More Jameis Content

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