FIFA Men's World Cup
Celebrities At 2026 World Cup Final: Tom Cruise, Matthew McConaughey, More
FIFA Men's World Cup

Celebrities At 2026 World Cup Final: Tom Cruise, Matthew McConaughey, More

Updated: Jul 19, 2026 - 1:39 PM ET

Yes, Lamine Yamal and Spain are trying to stop Lionel Messi and Argentina from repeating as World Cup champions on Sunday afternoon.

Concurrently, the 2026 World Cup final will mark the first ever halftime show during a World Cup Final, with Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber, among others, set to perform. All the while, there are countless celebrities and athletes from other sports on the premises for the World Cup final.

Here are the celebrities and athletes who appeared at New York New Jersey Stadium and the top moments from the 2026 World Cup final halftime show.

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1:38p ET

Tom Cruise Gets Us Ready

1:33p ET

Jaxson Dart On-Site

1:29p ET

Matthew McConaughey Speaks

1:24p ET

Zlatan Is Scared of Helicopters

12:57p ET

Jenny Taft's Interview With President Trump

12:51p ET

Captain Approved

12:44p ET

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Live Coverage for this began on 1:39p ET
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