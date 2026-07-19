1:38p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Celebrities At 2026 World Cup Final: Tom Cruise, Matthew McConaughey, More
Updated: Jul 19, 2026 - 1:39 PM ET
Yes, Lamine Yamal and Spain are trying to stop Lionel Messi and Argentina from repeating as World Cup champions on Sunday afternoon.
Concurrently, the 2026 World Cup final will mark the first ever halftime show during a World Cup Final, with Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber, among others, set to perform. All the while, there are countless celebrities and athletes from other sports on the premises for the World Cup final.
Here are the celebrities and athletes who appeared at New York New Jersey Stadium and the top moments from the 2026 World Cup final halftime show.
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recommended
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2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Race Tracker: Mbappé Extends Lead, Messi Lurks
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Expert World Cup Predictions For The Spain-Argentina Final
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How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Final This Sunday
How to Watch Mbappe and France vs. England: TV Channel, Live Stream, Live
France vs. England Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
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Lionel Messi Tells Tom Brady 'Crazy' Story Behind Viral Lamine Yamal Baby Photoshoot
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Item 1 of 3