Spain vs. Cape Verde Live Updates, Score: Group H Showdown Underway

Spain opens its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Cape Verde in Group H at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Monday (live on FOX/FOX One). Both teams are part of a should-be competitive Group H that also features Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the context of the two countries, Spain enters the World Cup as one of the favorites to win the tournament; it was eliminated in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but returns with a potentially deeper, faster and more dynamic squad. Meanwhile, Cape Verde is making its FIFA World Cup debut after finishing with 23 points, four points ahead of African powerhouse Cameroon. While Spain enters as a heavy favorite, Cape Verde will look to embrace being an underdog on the sport’s biggest stage.