FIFA Men's World Cup
Mexico vs. England Live Updates, Score: Start Time Delayed Due To Weather
FIFA Men's World Cup

Mexico vs. England Live Updates, Score: Start Time Delayed Due To Weather

Updated: Jul 05, 2026 - 8:05 PM ET

Mexico and England will square off at Mexico City Stadium in an exciting Round of 16 fixture.

Mexico has thrived on home soil throughout this tournament, and they hope to continue that pattern against England. El Tri has been dominant this World Cup, not allowing a single goal, and putting their name into World Cup winner conversations. England has also been having a dominant run, winning a great game against DR Congo. The Three Lions are led by captain Harry Kane, who has delivered this tournament, scoring five goals in just four of their matches. 

The current favorite to win is England (+137). Can England continue their run to a World Cup title or will Mexico keep their undefeated streak alive? 

Here are the top plays from Mexico vs. England:

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7:00p ET

Mexico vs. England Live Score

8:05p ET

Far From Warm Welcome For England In Mexico City

7:31p ET

Tonight's Match Marks Final 2026 World Cup Match To Be Played In Mexico

7:11p ET

Mexico vs. England Start Time Delayed

7:04p ET

England Starting Lineup

7:01p ET

Mexico Starting Lineup

7:01p ET

How To Watch England vs. Mexico

Live Coverage for this began on 7:00p ET
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