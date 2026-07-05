Mexico vs. England Live Updates, Score: Start Time Delayed Due To Weather
Mexico and England will square off at Mexico City Stadium in an exciting Round of 16 fixture.
Mexico has thrived on home soil throughout this tournament, and they hope to continue that pattern against England. El Tri has been dominant this World Cup, not allowing a single goal, and putting their name into World Cup winner conversations. England has also been having a dominant run, winning a great game against DR Congo. The Three Lions are led by captain Harry Kane, who has delivered this tournament, scoring five goals in just four of their matches.
The current favorite to win is England (+137). Can England continue their run to a World Cup title or will Mexico keep their undefeated streak alive?
Here are the top plays from Mexico vs. England:
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Mexico vs. England Start Time Delayed
England Starting Lineup
Mexico Starting Lineup
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