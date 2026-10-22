Patriots vs. Bears Live Updates, Score: Chicago Strikes First
Thursday night's showdown will feature two of the sport's brightest rising quarterbacks, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. However, both the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots enter the matchup with high stakes to keep up in their division races.
The Bears are coming off a 31-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons, highlighted by the return of Williams for the first time since his Week 2 hamstring injury. After starting 1-2, the Patriots have bounced back with three straight wins, followed by their 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.
The storylines write themselves when two top-three 2024 NFL Draft picks face off for the first time. Maye has thrown for 10 touchdowns and only one interception over his past three games, while Williams is coming off his first 300-yard passing performance of the season.
Here are all the live updates and highlights from Thursday night's game:
Drake Maye Runs In For The 6-Yard Touchdown
D'Andre Swift TD Gives The Bears A 10-0 Early
Inactives Announced For Thursday Night
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