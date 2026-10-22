National Football League
Patriots vs. Bears Live Updates, Score: Chicago Strikes First
National Football League

Patriots vs. Bears Live Updates, Score: Chicago Strikes First

Updated: Oct 22, 2026 - 9:08 PM ET

Thursday night's showdown will feature two of the sport's brightest rising quarterbacks, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. However, both the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots enter the matchup with high stakes to keep up in their division races.

The Bears are coming off a 31-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons, highlighted by the return of Williams for the first time since his Week 2 hamstring injury. After starting 1-2, the Patriots have bounced back with three straight wins, followed by their 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

The storylines write themselves when two top-three 2024 NFL Draft picks face off for the first time. Maye has thrown for 10 touchdowns and only one interception over his past three games, while Williams is coming off his first 300-yard passing performance of the season.

Here are all the live updates and highlights from Thursday night's game:

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7:12p ET

Live Scoreboard:

9:08p ET

Drake Maye Runs In For The 6-Yard Touchdown

8:52p ET

D'Andre Swift TD Gives The Bears A 10-0 Early

8:07p ET

Inactives Announced For Thursday Night

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