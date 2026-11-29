National Football League

National Football League NFL Week 12 Live Updates, Scores: Will Vikings, Giants Get Wins To Keep Up? Updated: share facebook x reddit link

We hope that you're ready for some more football after an action-packed Thanksgiving, because there's some more exciting football in store this Sunday.

Several games with big implications throughout the league will take place. The Minnesota Vikings look to get back on track and remain in the playoff picture when they host the Atlanta Falcons. The New York Giants are seeking another win as they face the Colts in Indianapolis. Elsewhere, the Cincinnati Bengals host the New Orleans Saints, and the Baltimore Ravens will battle the Houston Texans.

Later in the day, the Washington Commanders look to extend their win streak as they take on the Arizona Cardinals, and the Las Vegas Raiders face the Cleveland Browns in primetime.

Here are all the top moments from Sunday's slate.

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