NFL Week 12 Live Updates, Scores: Will Vikings, Giants Get Wins To Keep Up?
We hope that you're ready for some more football after an action-packed Thanksgiving, because there's some more exciting football in store this Sunday.
Several games with big implications throughout the league will take place. The Minnesota Vikings look to get back on track and remain in the playoff picture when they host the Atlanta Falcons. The New York Giants are seeking another win as they face the Colts in Indianapolis. Elsewhere, the Cincinnati Bengals host the New Orleans Saints, and the Baltimore Ravens will battle the Houston Texans.
Later in the day, the Washington Commanders look to extend their win streak as they take on the Arizona Cardinals, and the Las Vegas Raiders face the Cleveland Browns in primetime.
Here are all the top moments from Sunday's slate.
Colts Off To Strong Start vs. Giants
Vikings Score On The Opening Kick
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Falcons Release Statement After Cutting QB Tua Tagovailoa
Brock Purdy Out, Sam Darnold Back As 49ers And Seahawks Head Into Pivotal Matchup
Ohio State-Michigan All-22 Roster: Top Buckeyes And Wolverines Since 2000
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Eagles' Joe Milton Torches Former Team, But He Was Just As Excited To Meet Tom Brady
Jay Glazer Details How Aaron Rodgers' Steelers Exit Unfolded
Tom Brady Admits He Wasn't Great Friends With Peyton Manning During Playing Career
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Terry Bradshaw Sides With Mike McCarthy In Aaron Rodgers' Dispute
Chargers QB Justin Herbert Set To Miss Sunday's Game vs. Patriots
2026 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets For Louisville-Kentucky, Falcons-Vikings