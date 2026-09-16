National Football League

National Football League NFL News, Rumors: Wednesday’s News Around The League Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books. Now, it's time to get back to work for Week 2.

The vast majority of the league hit the practice field for the first time this week on Wednesday. That means we'll get our first hints as to which injured players will be available and who might miss their team's upcoming game this weekend.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray are among the players to watch for at practice on Wednesday. Darnold left the Seahawks' season-opening win over the New England Patriots due to a hip injury, and it's unclear what his timetable is for his return. Murray, meanwhile, is in concussion protocol after leaving the Vikings' win over the Green Bay Packers.

Here are all the notable headlines around the league on Wednesday.

10 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest Live Coverage for this has ended 6:47p ET Texans WR Nico Collins Limited In Practice Wednesday 4:52p ET 49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling To Undergo Ankle Surgery 4:45p ET Joe Burrow Dealing With Back Tightness, Expects To Suit Up vs. Texans 3:52p ET Seahawks Rule Out QB Sam Darnold For Week 2; Avoids Being Placed On IR 3:23p ET Ravens' Jesse Minter Provides Zay Flowers And Ja'Kobi Lane Injury Updates 3:05p ET Vikings Announce QB Kyler Murray To Practice In Limited Capacity On Wednesday 2:42p ET Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Still Undecided On Week 2 Starting QB 2:31p ET Watson Brushes Off Expectations Ahead Of Browns' Week 3 Home Opener 2:16p ET Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick, WR Omar Cooper Jr. Are 'Week To Week' With Injuries 11:51a ET Which Other Players To Monitor On Wednesday

share