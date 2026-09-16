NFL News, Rumors: Wednesday’s News Around The League
Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books. Now, it's time to get back to work for Week 2.
The vast majority of the league hit the practice field for the first time this week on Wednesday. That means we'll get our first hints as to which injured players will be available and who might miss their team's upcoming game this weekend.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray are among the players to watch for at practice on Wednesday. Darnold left the Seahawks' season-opening win over the New England Patriots due to a hip injury, and it's unclear what his timetable is for his return. Murray, meanwhile, is in concussion protocol after leaving the Vikings' win over the Green Bay Packers.
Here are all the notable headlines around the league on Wednesday.
49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling To Undergo Ankle Surgery
Joe Burrow Dealing With Back Tightness, Expects To Suit Up vs. Texans
Seahawks Rule Out QB Sam Darnold For Week 2; Avoids Being Placed On IR
Ravens' Jesse Minter Provides Zay Flowers And Ja'Kobi Lane Injury Updates
Vikings Announce QB Kyler Murray To Practice In Limited Capacity On Wednesday
Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Still Undecided On Week 2 Starting QB
Watson Brushes Off Expectations Ahead Of Browns' Week 3 Home Opener
Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick, WR Omar Cooper Jr. Are 'Week To Week' With Injuries
Which Other Players To Monitor On Wednesday
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NFL Catchup: Ben Johnson Explains Bears Scoring Outburst; Latest Injury Updates
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NFL Week 1 Surprises: What Were Our Biggest Stunners From The Opening Week?
West Coast Read: Can Sean McVay Turn Rams' Nightmare Into Expected Dream Team?
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Mahomes Mountain Week 2: 'The Prince Who Was Promised' Claims The Top Spot
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QB Notebook: Lamar Jackson Primed For An MVP Season; What To Make Of Justin Herbert
2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Which Teams Suffered The Worst Opening Losses?
NFL Catchup: Ben Johnson Explains Bears Scoring Outburst; Latest Injury Updates
-
NFL Week 1 Surprises: What Were Our Biggest Stunners From The Opening Week?
West Coast Read: Can Sean McVay Turn Rams' Nightmare Into Expected Dream Team?
Upon Further Review: The Chiefs' Jumbo Commitment To Run Game Pays Dividends
-
Mahomes Mountain Week 2: 'The Prince Who Was Promised' Claims The Top Spot
Chiefs Back, Bears Climb, Rams Out? The NFL's Best Teams Heading Into Week 2
2026 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games