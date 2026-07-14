MLB All-Star Game Live Updates, Score: Philadelphia Hosts The Midsummer Classic

The National League and American League will face off Tuesday night in Citizens Bank Park in the MLB All-Star Game. Slugger Kyle Schwarber will lead the NL in his home stadium, while Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout makes his 12th All-Star appearance for the AL, in front of his hometown fans. Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander earned the "Legends Pick" and will make his 10th All-Star appearance one week after announcing his plans to retire following the 2026 season.