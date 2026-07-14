Major League Baseball
MLB All-Star Game Live Updates, Score: Philadelphia Hosts The Midsummer Classic
Major League Baseball

MLB All-Star Game Live Updates, Score: Philadelphia Hosts The Midsummer Classic

Updated: Jul 14, 2026 - 7:10 PM ET

The Midsummer classic heads to Philadelphia in the summer of America's 250th birthday.

The National League and American League will face off Tuesday night in Citizens Bank Park in the MLB All-Star Game. Slugger Kyle Schwarber will lead the NL in his home stadium, while Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout makes his 12th All-Star appearance for the AL, in front of his hometown fans. Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander earned the "Legends Pick" and will make his 10th All-Star appearance one week after announcing his plans to retire following the 2026 season. 

Here are the top plays from the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.  

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5:30p ET

Live Score

7:10p ET

Derek Jeter Reminisces On Playing In Front Of Philly Fans

5:46p ET

Starting Pitchers

5:42p ET

Starting Lineups

Live Coverage for this began on 6:17p ET
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