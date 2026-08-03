Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Live Updates, Tracker: Follow Monday Deals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The 2026 MLB Trade Deadline has lived up to the hype so far. Now, let a potential flurry be unleashed.

Plenty of big names have found new homes over the past few days. The biggest move so far saw the Los Angeles Dodgers acquire two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, while fellow starting pitchers Luis Castillo (White Sox), Freddy Peralta (Rays) and Kevin Gausman (Cubs) have also been on the move.

With the Aug. 3 trade deadline fast approaching at 6:00 p.m. ET, more deadline fireworks are certainly on the way. Follow along for the latest live updates as we count down to today's MLB trade deadline.

10 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest 1:14p ET List Of Key Trades ... So Far 1:21p ET Brenton Doyle Goes From Rockies To The White Sox 1:02p ET Taylor Ward Goes From Orioles To The Mariners 12:46p ET Jo Adell Goes From Angels To The Guardians 12:28p ET Brewers Showing Interests In Mets’ Clay Holmes 11:23a ET Padres Interested in Trading for Giants' Robbie Ray 11:10a ET White Sox Still Looking To Improve The Rotation 10:31a ET Brooks Raley Goes From Mets To Phillies 10:20a ET Luis Arráez Goes From Giants To Phillies 9:52a ET Soriano Goes From Angels To Blue Jays

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