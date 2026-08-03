Major League Baseball
2026 MLB Trade Deadline Live Updates, Tracker: Follow Monday Deals
Major League Baseball

2026 MLB Trade Deadline Live Updates, Tracker: Follow Monday Deals

Updated: Aug 03, 2026 - 1:21 PM ET

The 2026 MLB Trade Deadline has lived up to the hype so far. Now, let a potential flurry be unleashed.

Plenty of big names have found new homes over the past few days. The biggest move so far saw the Los Angeles Dodgers acquire two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, while fellow starting pitchers Luis Castillo (White Sox), Freddy Peralta (Rays) and Kevin Gausman (Cubs) have also been on the move.

With the Aug. 3 trade deadline fast approaching at 6:00 p.m. ET, more deadline fireworks are certainly on the way. Follow along for the latest live updates as we count down to today's MLB trade deadline.

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1:14p ET

List Of Key Trades ... So Far

1:21p ET

Brenton Doyle Goes From Rockies To The White Sox

1:02p ET

Taylor Ward Goes From Orioles To The Mariners

12:46p ET

Jo Adell Goes From Angels To The Guardians

12:28p ET

Brewers Showing Interests In Mets’ Clay Holmes

11:23a ET

Padres Interested in Trading for Giants' Robbie Ray

11:10a ET

White Sox Still Looking To Improve The Rotation

10:31a ET

Brooks Raley Goes From Mets To Phillies

10:20a ET

Luis Arráez Goes From Giants To Phillies

9:52a ET

Soriano Goes From Angels To Blue Jays

Live Coverage for this began on 1:10p ET
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