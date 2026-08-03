1:14p ET
Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
2026 MLB Trade Deadline Live Updates, Tracker: Follow Monday Deals
Updated: Aug 03, 2026 - 1:21 PM ET
The 2026 MLB Trade Deadline has lived up to the hype so far. Now, let a potential flurry be unleashed.
Plenty of big names have found new homes over the past few days. The biggest move so far saw the Los Angeles Dodgers acquire two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, while fellow starting pitchers Luis Castillo (White Sox), Freddy Peralta (Rays) and Kevin Gausman (Cubs) have also been on the move.
With the Aug. 3 trade deadline fast approaching at 6:00 p.m. ET, more deadline fireworks are certainly on the way. Follow along for the latest live updates as we count down to today's MLB trade deadline.
10 posts
1:21p ET
Brenton Doyle Goes From Rockies To The White Sox
1:02p ET
Taylor Ward Goes From Orioles To The Mariners
12:46p ET
Jo Adell Goes From Angels To The Guardians
12:28p ET
Brewers Showing Interests In Mets’ Clay Holmes
11:23a ET
Padres Interested in Trading for Giants' Robbie Ray
11:10a ET
White Sox Still Looking To Improve The Rotation
10:31a ET
Brooks Raley Goes From Mets To Phillies
10:20a ET
Luis Arráez Goes From Giants To Phillies
9:52a ET
Soriano Goes From Angels To Blue Jays
Live Coverage for this began on 1:10p ET
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