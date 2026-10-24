College Football
College Football Week 8 Top Moments, Scores: Notre Dame Star Watching Tommy Carr
College Football

College Football Week 8 Top Moments, Scores: Notre Dame Star Watching Tommy Carr

Updated: Oct 24, 2026 - 12:36 PM ET

Can Week 8 of the college football season provide an encore to a chaotic Week 7?

It all starts with No. 6 Indiana trying to rebound from losing to No. 3 Ohio State against Michigan on "Big Noon Kickoff" (noon ET on FOX). 

Then No. 2 BYU, coming off its biggest win of the season over No. 4 Notre Dame, could be in for a trap game against UCF (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

Another upset victim, No. 19 Texas, will look to get back on track against No. 7 Ole Miss, as Arch Manning tries to solidify himself as the Longhorns' quarterback (7:30 p.m. ET).

Follow along for all the highlights and results! 

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12:12p ET

No. 6 Indiana vs. Michigan

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