College Football

College Football College Football Week 8 Top Moments, Scores: Notre Dame Star Watching Tommy Carr Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Can Week 8 of the college football season provide an encore to a chaotic Week 7?

It all starts with No. 6 Indiana trying to rebound from losing to No. 3 Ohio State against Michigan on "Big Noon Kickoff" (noon ET on FOX).

Then No. 2 BYU, coming off its biggest win of the season over No. 4 Notre Dame, could be in for a trap game against UCF (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

Another upset victim, No. 19 Texas, will look to get back on track against No. 7 Ole Miss, as Arch Manning tries to solidify himself as the Longhorns' quarterback (7:30 p.m. ET).

Follow along for all the highlights and results!

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