2:05p ET
College Football
College Football
College Football Week 5 Top Moments, Results: Michigan-Minnesota, Alabama-Mississippi St.
Updated: Oct 03, 2026 - 2:08 PM ET
Week 5 of the college football season brings another exciting slate.
First, Michigan will try to rebound from a loss when it faces a plucky Minnesota team on "Big Noon Kickoff" (Noon ET on FOX). Kamario Taylor's stardom will face its toughest task yet as No. 16 Mississippi State hosts No. 7 Alabama (Noon ET).
Later, No. 14 Iowa's stingy defense will try to contain Jeremiah Smith and No. 5 Ohio State (3:30 p.m. ET).
To close out the night, No. 18 USC hosts Washington as two West coast Big Ten teams look to avoid consecutive defeats (7:30 p.m. ET).
Follow along for all the highlights and results!
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1:51p ET
Michigan 14, Minnesota 7
1:51p ET
No. 16 Mississippi State 14, No. 7 Alabama 28
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