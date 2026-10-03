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College Football Week 5 Top Moments, Results: Michigan-Minnesota, Alabama-Mississippi St.
College Football

College Football Week 5 Top Moments, Results: Michigan-Minnesota, Alabama-Mississippi St.

Updated: Oct 03, 2026 - 2:08 PM ET

Week 5 of the college football season brings another exciting slate. 

First, Michigan will try to rebound from a loss when it faces a plucky Minnesota team on "Big Noon Kickoff" (Noon ET on FOX). Kamario Taylor's stardom will face its toughest task yet as No. 16 Mississippi State hosts No. 7 Alabama (Noon ET). 

Later, No. 14 Iowa's stingy defense will try to contain Jeremiah Smith and No. 5 Ohio State (3:30 p.m. ET). 

To close out the night, No. 18 USC hosts Washington as two West coast Big Ten teams look to avoid consecutive defeats (7:30 p.m. ET). 

Follow along for all the highlights and results!

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2:05p ET

Best Moments From CFB Week 5: North Carolina's Thrilling Kickoff Return

1:51p ET

Michigan 14, Minnesota 7

1:51p ET

No. 16 Mississippi State 14, No. 7 Alabama 28

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