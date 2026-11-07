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College Football Week 10 Top Moments, Results: UCLA-Minnesota, BYU-Utah
College Football

College Football Week 10 Top Moments, Results: UCLA-Minnesota, BYU-Utah

Updated: Nov 07, 2026 - 1:18 PM ET

Buckle up. Strap into your couch. Week 10 of the college football season is here with seven ranked matchups. 

The morning starts with "Big Noon Kickoff" as No. 8 UCLA tries to maintain its undefeated record, visiting Minnesota (noon ET on FOX). As BYU's star running back LJ Martin finally returns, the Big 12's top team could be decided when No. 3 Utah and No. 9 BYU meet in a Holy War for the ages.

Later on, the rivalry between No. 14 LSU and No. 5 Alabama could be a CFP elimination game (at 3:30 p.m. ET). No. 11 Ohio State will try to get back on track against No. 23 Oregon. 

To cap an exciting slate of action, controversy from last year's CFP decision will be placed to the side as No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 1 Miami battle for a spot in this year's postseason. Then No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 2 Georgia face off in a 2025 CFP semifinal rematch with the Dawgs seeking revenge. 

Especially after the first College Football Playoff rankings were just revealed, these games are bound to shake things up. 

Here are the highlights and scores from Week 10. 

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1:18p ET

No. 3 Utah 14, No. 9 BYU 20

12:47p ET

No. 8 UCLA 10, Minnesota 0

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