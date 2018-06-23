Yost on Herrera’s energy: ‘There’s a lot to like looking at him’
Video Details
Ned Yost says he like what he has seen so far out of Rosell Herrera: :This kid's definitely bouncing around and looks good doing it."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices