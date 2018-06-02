Joel Goldberg visits with the Big Slick KC crew
Video Details
Eric Stonestreet says the Big Slick KC crew was "over the LaMoon" when Gene Lamont, formerly a subject of their heckling, "came home" and joined the Royals organization.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices