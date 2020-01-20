McDermott on Sabonis’ triple-double: ‘It’s about time we made some shots for him’
Doug McDermott after the Pacers' win over the Nuggets: "People don't give us a lot of respect, and we like that. It's just motivation for us. We feel like we're one of the better teams in the East and we can play anyone, so we're going to continue to play hard."
