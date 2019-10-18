Newcomer Malcolm Brogdon has expectations set high for Pacers
Video Details
The Pacers are expecting big things from Malcolm Brogdan this season and he says he's looking forward to it: "It was the first time in my life I've been around a team or an organization that I think has going into day one, has as high expectations for me as I have for myself."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879