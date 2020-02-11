Tiger Roll gets top weight in bid for Grand National 3-peat

LONDON (AP) — It’s going to be even harder for Tiger Roll to win another Grand National and become the first horse to do an unprecedented “three-peat” in racing’s most gruelling steeplechase.

Tiger Roll was on Tuesday handed the top handicap weight of 74 kilograms for the 2020 Grand National — five kilograms more than he carried for his victory in the 2019 race and nine more than when he won it for the first time in 2018.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, Tiger Roll is looking to become the first horse to win the Grand National in three straight years. Red Rum won three times, but three years separated his second and third triumphs.

Tiger Roll, who will be aged 10 by the time of the race in April, is the 13-2 favorite with some British bookmakers.

