Viktor Hovland on U.S. Amateur win: ‘Seems like a little blur right now’
Video Details
Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland shares his strategy for his win at U.S. Amateur Final.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices