Viktor Hovland, who won the 2018 U.S. Amateur Championship at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links, once again made history at Pebble Beach, breaking Jack Nicklaus' scoring record for an amateur in the U.S. Open. A 4-under-par 67 in the final round of the 2019 U.S. Open put Hovland at 280 over 72 holes, breaking Nicklaus' 1960 mark by two strokes.