Could it have ended any other way?

On Sunday, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning teamed up to take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match: Champions for Charity.” And this highly entertaining golf event, which featured a ton of rain, a healthy helping of trash talk, and $20 million in donations, came down to the final hole — thanks in part to a Brady-inspired comeback.

All in a day's work. Article continues below ... $20 million raised for COVID-19 relief efforts. 👏 pic.twitter.com/0u7IrhagwA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2020

Indeed, Brady delivered the first major highlight of The Match, absolutely dunking a shot from the fairway on the front nine after verbally sparring with Charles Barkley, who was on commentary:

Never doubt @TomBrady. Charles Barkley learned the hard way … pic.twitter.com/muZ0xkt5xJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2020

Of course, since no good deed can go unpunished, Brady immediately thereafter split his pants. Fortunately, given the downpour at the start of the event (and which came back for the final few holes), he had a pair of rain pants to save the day.

Still, it was Tiger and Peyton who roared out to an early lead, looking as if they’d win this one in a walk over, as Brady struggled — and Tiger let him hear about it:

"That'll be in the fairway…on seven" Tiger showing TB12 no mercy 😂 Watch #CapitalOnesTheMatch now on TNT pic.twitter.com/YNMXpOCPCH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020

That was on the front nine, though, which was played in a best-ball format. The back nine was alternate shot, which somehow strangely played into Brady and Mickelson’s favor, despite Brady’s early struggles. In fact, when Mickelson blasted a tee shot on the par-4 11th, Brady finished the hole with the eagle:

But in the end, Manning and Woods held off the competition to claim the victory. That makes Tiger and Phil tied at 1-1 in “The Match,” as Mickelson previously beat his rival on the 22nd hole in a pay-per-view event held in November of 2018.

Congrats to @TigerWoods and Peyton for a hard fought victory and thanks to @PhilMickelson for coaching your boy and keeping us in it. Now…back to my day job 😉 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020

As fun as the golf was, and as thrilled as we were to have competitive sports in our lives, even with just bragging rights and charitable donations on the line, what really made “The Match” special was the access. All four participants were mic’d up. They had communication to the broadcasters, and to guests who called in to poke a little fun. And so from the very beginning, we got to hear the trash talk, which our Martin Rogers wrote before the event would be a key component:

Peyton says he should’ve brought Eli or Nick Foles to caddy against Brady 💀 @brgridiron#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/mGDiNrpuVZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020

The access didn’t stop at the verbal barbs, though. Mickelson was a walking golf lesson who never stopped talking about the actual game.

He broke down all of his decisions and coached Brady on nearly every shot, adding an incredible layer of depth to the broadcast.

Phil Mickelson just taught me golf I think — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 24, 2020

Phil coaching Brady how to read greens #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/QUGhVgkwQ6 — Derek Kudjer (@koojababy) May 24, 2020

He also got very, very hyped about that aforementioned driving of the 11th green:

Phil was hyped after launching a bomb 💣 (➡️@MichelobULTRA) pic.twitter.com/XH2TJjCG0I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020

And he wasn’t the only one thrilled with how things played out on Sunday, as fans, fellow professional athletes, and celebrities shared their appreciation for “The Match” — including Eli Manning, who finally joined social media just for the occasion:

Great people, great banter, great(ish) golf … and amazing efforts for charity. What a huge success. So, can we do this again next weekend? — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 25, 2020

That was fun, thanks for the entertainment @TomBrady @TigerWoods @PhilMickelson & Peyton. And also to the crew and staff working through that weather. Good times and some much needed live competition for us all. And all for a great cause. #TheMatch — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 25, 2020

This is surpassed my expectations. Trash talk. Golf tips from @PhilMickelson A little competition. Some laughs. Production crew also done a nice job despite less than ideal conditions. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) May 24, 2020

.@TigerWoods didn’t miss a shot all day, incredible. What a wonderful show. #TheMatch — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) May 25, 2020

How about @TigerWoods and Michael Jordan against @PhilMickelson and Steph Curry? — Rich Lerner (@RichLernerGC) May 25, 2020