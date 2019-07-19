The Latest: McIlroy makes a late charge with 65

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Rory McIlroy made a charge that delighted the hometown fans, but it may not have been enough to make the cut in the British Open.

A day after he imploded with a 79 that began with his first tee shot going out of bounds, McIlroy delivered the performance that local fans were expecting. He shot a 6-under 65 to move back to 2 over for the tournament, just outside the projected cutline of 1 over.

There was still a mathematical chance, but it looked bleak for McIlroy, a native of Northern Ireland.

At the end, the crowd filling the giant grandstand around the 18th green rose to cheer their hero, and McIlroy applauded them back.