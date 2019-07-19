The Latest: McIlroy makes a late charge with 65

<p> Brooks Koepka of the United States acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 9th green during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) </p>

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Rory McIlroy made a charge that delighted the hometown fans, but it may not have been enough to make the cut in the British Open.

A day after he imploded with a 79 that began with his first tee shot going out of bounds, McIlroy delivered the performance that local fans were expecting. He shot a 6-under 65 to move back to 2 over for the tournament, just outside the projected cutline of 1 over.

There was still a mathematical chance, but it looked bleak for McIlroy, a native of Northern Ireland.

At the end, the crowd filling the giant grandstand around the 18th green rose to cheer their hero, and McIlroy applauded them back.