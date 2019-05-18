The Latest: Short history of Koepka, Spieth in majors

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship on Saturday (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Brooks Koepka will take a seven-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

After flirting with an even lower score on the front nine, Koepka posted an even-par 70 in the third round on Saturday. He was 12 under for the tournament, with 2016 U.S. Open winner Dustin Johnson among those in second place at 5 under.

Tied with Johnson are Harold Varner III, Luke List and Jazz Janewattananond.

Koepka is seeking his fourth major title in two years. He is the defending PGA champion, and he also won back-to-back U.S. Opens.