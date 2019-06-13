The Latest: Dramatic finishes lead to tie at top in US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (all times local):

2 p.m.

A pair of dramatic finishes has made for a three-way tie at the top in the U.S. Open, where friendly conditions are helping players go low.

Xander Schauffele made an eagle on the 18th hole to move into a tie with Rickie Fowler for the early lead, while Louis Oosthuizen plopped one in from the bunker on his final hole a few minutes later to join them at 5-under 66.

On a day when the wind was light and Pebble Beach was gettable, there were plenty of scores in the 60s as players took advantage of the soft greens and pristine conditions.

Tiger Woods had yet to tee off. He was in a 2:09 p.m. pairing with Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth as the second wave of players was on the course.