Ryder Cup hopefuls start well at Czech Masters

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas Pieters and Eddie Pepperell made strong starts at the Czech Masters on Thursday to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe’s team.

Belgium’s Pieters, the 2015 Czech Masters champion, started with two birdies at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague and added six more in his opening round to finish with an 8-under 64 and a share of the lead.

He is tied with two-time major champion John Daly, Callum Tarren and Gavin Green.

Nacho Elvira, Andrea Pavan, Lee Slattery, Jeff Winther and Tapio Pulkkanen are one stroke back.

England’s Pepperell needs to win the tournament to move into an automatic qualifying place for the Ryder Cup. Enjoying the initially sunny conditions, he had seven birdies and a bogey in his 66 to sit two shots off the lead. Pepperell is tied with eight others, including Ryder Cup vice-captain Lee Westwood and Padraig Harrington.

Play was suspended late in the day for more than an hour due to the threat of lightning.

The Czech Masters is the penultimate tournament for qualifying for the Ryder Cup, which will be played at the end of next month in France.