Reed delivers clutch putts to win FedEx Cup opener

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Patrick Reed rallied from a two-shot deficit with three straight putts on the back nine at Liberty National that allowed him to win The Northern Trust and end 16 months without winning since his Masters title.

Reed closed with a 2-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Abraham Ancer. The victory moves him to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup, assuring he will be at the Tour Championship in two weeks for a shot at the $15 million prize.

Reed was two back when he hit pitching wedge perfectly off a ridge on the back on the par-3 14th green to set up a birdie. Jon Rahm began to fall back with bogeys, and Reed made two more big putts to seize control.

Ancer closed with a 69.