Memorable shots at No. 17 for US Open at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Here’s a look at three memorable shots from the par-3 17th hole at Pebble Beach during the U.S. Open.

PLAYER: Gary Woodland

YEAR: 2019

THE SHOT: Woodland chips a shot from 90 feet away on the edge of the green that checked about 12 feet from the hole and trickled out to tap-in range for par.

THE SIGNIFICANCE: Brooks Koepka was only two shots back when Woodland lined up his shot and in range for a birdie on No. 18. But Koepka missed his putt and Woodland’s chip helped him avoid bogey and maintain the two-stroke lead heading into 18. “I was just trying to get it down there, trying to get it past the hole so I could be putting back uphill, and it came off perfectly,” Woodland said.

THE OUTCOME: Woodland then drained a 30-foot putt on 18 to win by three strokes at break Tiger Woods‘ record set in 2000 for lowest U.S. Open score in six tournaments at Pebble Beach.