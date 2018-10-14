Marc Leishman wins CIMB Classic in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Marc Leishman won the CIMB Classic by five strokes Sunday, closing with a 7-under 65 to match Justin Thomas’ 2015 tournament record of 26-under 262.

Leishman won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour. The Australian had four straight birdies on Nos. 2-5 and finished with eight birdies and a bogey on TPC Kuala Lumpur’s West Course.

Bronson Burgoon had a 68 to tie for second with Emiliano Grillo (66) and Chesson Hadley (66).

Thomas closed with a 64 to tie for fifth with Gary Woodland (71), Abraham Ancer (65), Charles Howell (67) and Louis Oosthuizen (69) at 20 under.

The PGA Tour will remain in Asia the next two weeks for the CJ Cup in South Korea and the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.