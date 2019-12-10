Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

PRESIDENTS CUP

Site: Melbourne, Australia.

Course: Royal Melbourne GC. Yardage: 7,055. Par: 71,

Purse: None.

Television (all times EDT): Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel); Thursday, 7 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel); Friday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: United States.

Series: United States leads, 10-1-1

Notes: Tiger Woods is the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since the inaugural matches in 1994, and he is the first captain to pick himself for the team. … Ernie Els is captain of the International team. … This is the third time for the Presidents Cup to be played at Royal Melbourne. In 1998, the International team won for the only time. In 2011, the Americans won with Woods delivering the clinching point. … The International team has a record-tying seven rookies, and the team is represented by a record nine countries. … Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are playing in a Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup for the first time. … The average world ranking of the American team is 12.3, the best for these matches. The highest-ranked International player is Adam Scott at No. 18. … Dustin Johnson is playing for the first time since the Tour Championship because of arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Next time: The Presidents Cup will be in 2021 at Quail Hollow Club at Charlotte, N.C.

Online: www.pgatour.com