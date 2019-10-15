Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

CJ CUP AT NINE BRIDGES

Site: Jeju Island, South Korea.

Course: The Club at Nine Bridges. Yardage: 7,241. Par: 72.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $9.75 million. Winner’s share: $1,755,000.

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka.

FedEx Cup leader: Lanto Griffin.

Last week: Lanto Griffin won the Houston Open.

Notes: This is the first of three tournaments in the Asia Swing. … Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are the only players from the top 10 in the world ranking in South Korea. … Jordan Spieth is making his season debut. He has failed to reach the Tour Championship each of the last two years. Spieth played twice last fall, both in North America. … This is the third Asia Swing event Phil Mickelson has played. He previously played in Malaysia and China. … Koepka won last year to reach No. 1 in the world for the first time. He has been atop the world ranking since winning the PGA Championship on May 19. … Sungjae Im, the PGA Tour rookie of the year, is coming off a victory in the Genesis Open on the Korean Tour. … Kevin Na is in the field. He won in Las Vegas two weeks ago for his second PGA Tour victory this year. … There are three tournaments remaining before Tiger Woods and Ernie Els announce their four captains’ picks for the Presidents Cup.

Next week: ZoZo Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com