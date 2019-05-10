Day holds 3-stroke Regions Tradition lead after 1st round

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Glen Day birdied four of the final five holes to take a three-stroke lead over David Toms at the Regions Tradition after a weather-delayed first round completed early Friday.

Day finished with an 8-under 64 after completing the final two holes at Greystone’s Founders Course. He was scheduled to tee off for the second round a few hours after completing the first with a birdie on No. 18.

Toms had six birdies and a bogey for a 67.

Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez was among a group four strokes back, including Steve Stricker, Billy Andrade and Steve Jones.

Two-time winner Bernhard Langer, who has won a record 10 senior majors, finished at 69.

Day is seeking his first win on the senior tour. His only PGA Tour victory came in 1999.