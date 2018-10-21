Brooks Koepka takes No. 1 spot, winning CJ Cup

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (AP) — Brooks Koepka took the No. 1 spot in the world ranking from Dustin Johnson, finishing his victory in the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges with a 25-foot eagle putt.

Koepka won by four strokes, playing the back nine in 7-under 29 for an 8-under 64 and a 21-under 267 total. He holed a 70-foot chip-and-run for birdie on the par-4 16th.

The 28-year-old American has won three of his last 11 starts, also taking major titles in the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He has five PGA Tour victories.

Gary Woodland was second after a 63. Ryan Palmer birdied the last seven holes for a course-record 62. He tie for third with Rafa Cabrera Bello (65) at 15 under.

Koepka won in his first start of the new season after taking PGA Tour Player of the Year honors last season. He’s the third player this year to reach No. 1 for the first time, joining Justin Rose and Justin Thomas. The last time that happened was in 1997 with Ernie Els, Tom Lehman and Tiger Woods.