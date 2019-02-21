Andres Romero shoots 66 to lead Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Andres Romero shot a 6-under 66 in windy conditions Thursday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.

Romero birdied three of his last five holes in a bogey-free round at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club. The 37-year-old Argentine player won his lone PGA Tour titles in New Orleans in 2008 and has two European Tour victories.

Austria’s Sepp Straka was a stroke back in the event that was canceled last year because of Hurricane Maria.

Ben Crane was at 68 with Ollie Schniederjans, David Hearn, Roberto Castro, Martin Piller, Roberto Diaz, Joey Garber, Nate Lashley and Alex Kang. Clemson senior Bryson Nimmer topped the group at 69.

Daniel Berger, at No. 72 has the highest world ranking in the field, opened with a 70. D.A. Points, the 2017 winner, shot 71.

Edward Figueroa topped the four Puerto Rican players in the field with a 71. Rafael Campos, a winner this year on the Web.com Tour, had a 73. Jeronimo Esteve shot 75, and fellow amateur Max Alverio had a 78.

The winner will receive a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption to the PGA Championship, but won’t get an invitation to the Masters.