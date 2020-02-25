A look at the week ahead in golf around the world

PGA TOUR

HONDA CLASSIC

Site: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (Champions). Yardage: 7,125. Par: 70.

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1.26 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Keith Mitchell.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Last week: Patrick Reed won the WGC-Mexico Championship and Viktor Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open.

Notes: The Honda Classic kicks off the Florida swing of four straight events through the Valspar Championship. … Brooks Koepka, who grew up in West Palm Beach, is the highest-ranked player in the field. … Tiger Woods decided to skip the tournament for the second straight year. Others who live in the area and are not playing include Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. … Jack Nicklaus won the PGA Championship in 1971 and was U.S. captain of the winning Ryder Cup team in 1983, both at PGA National. … Ryo Ishikawa of Japan is among those who received a sponsor exemption. Also getting an exemption is Kurt Kitayama, the Californian (and UNLV alum) who has won twice on the European Tour. … The top 50 in the world after the Honda Classic are eligible for The Players Championship. … The tournament is likely to offer its fewest world ranking points to the winner in the last 10 years. … Rickie Fowler, who won the Honda Classic in 2017, is in the field. He skipped the last two weeks in Los Angeles and Mexico City and now is likely to play three in a row.

Next week: Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Online: www.pgatour.com