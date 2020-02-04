A glance at the week ahead in golf

PGA TOUR

AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM

Site: Pebble Beach, Calif.

Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yards: 6,816. Par: 72); Spyglass Hill GC (Yards: 7,035. Par: 72); Monterey Peninsula CC (Yards: 6,958. Par: 71).

Purse: $7.8 million. Winner’s share: $1,404,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Phil Mickelson.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Last week: Webb Simpson won the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Notes: Phil Mickelson is playing for the 24th time, having missed only one year (2015) dating to 1994. Mickelson tied for third in Saudi Arabia last week, his first top 10 since winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year. … Dustin Johnson, who has won twice at Pebble Beach, also played last week in Saudi Arabia. He was runner-up. … The field features only two players from the top 10 in the world, Johnson (No. 5) and Patrick Cantlay (No. 7). … Among the quarterbacks playing are Peyton and Eli Manning, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers. … Graeme McDowell is playing Pebble after a victory last week at the Saudi International, which moved him into the top 50 in the world. … David Duval is playing. He has gone 17 straight events without making the cut dating to the 2015 British Open at St. Andrews. … Among the exemptions is Kurt Kitayama, the American who won twice on the European Tour last year.

Next week: Genesis Invitational.

