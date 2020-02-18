Joel Quenneville: ‘I thought we had real balance in our game’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- San Jose Sharks
- West
- West
-
"I thought we had real balance in our game." -Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville on beginning the 5-game road trip with a gritty win over the Sharks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.