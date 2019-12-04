Heat’s road trip takes them into Boston to take on Celtics
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Kemba Walker
- Miami Heat
- Southeast
-
The Miami Heat continue their road trip Wednesday night when they head to Boston to take on Kemba Walker and the Celtics.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879