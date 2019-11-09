Victor Hedman happy to be Lightning’s guide in Sweden
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Victor Hedman
-
FOX Sports Sun's Kailey Mizelle sat down with Victor Hedman during training camp to get his thoughts on being the Tampa Bay Lightning's guide during their games in Sweden for the NHL Global Series.
