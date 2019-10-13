Joel Quenneville stresses importance of simplifying after Panthers’ shootout loss
Video Details
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville stresses the importance of simplifying and prioritizing their style of play after the shootout loss in Long Island.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879