Ryan McDonagh: Vasilevskiy and Kucherov are carrying this team
Video Details
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Nikita Kucherov
- Ryan McDonagh
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh gives credit to goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and forward Nikita Kucherov after the team's win over the Blue Jackets on Monday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618