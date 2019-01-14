Dion Waiters continuing to learn the value of patience
Video Details
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters waited more than a year to get back on the court. But now that he is back playing, he is learning that his time for being patient isn't over yet.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618