Artie Torrey, Bill Torrey Jr. reflect on the life, impact of their father
Video Details
Artie Torrey and Bill Torrey Jr., sons of inaugural Panthers president Bill Torrey, joined the Florida Panthers' broadcast to reflect on their father's life and the impact he had on the hockey world.
