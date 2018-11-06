Thinking about his first NHL goal brings a smile to Mathieu Joseph’s face
Video Details
Tampa Bay Lightning rookie Mathieu Joseph still beams when he reflects on scoring his first NHL goal on Sunday night against the Ottawa Senators.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices