Derek MacKenzie passes the Panthers ‘C’ to Aleksander Barkov
Video Details
- Aleksander Barkov
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Derek MacKenzie
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- NHL
-
With a handshake and a helping of his unmatched class, Derek MacKenzie passes the Florida Panthers "C" to star forward Aleksander Barkov.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices