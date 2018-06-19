- Hello, everybody. Welcome to the South Florida Honda Dealer's Web Report. Late Monday night, into Tuesday. The Marlins come back again against the Giants. This time though, they do it in the ninth inning in terms of finishing the comeback off, Nellie. A 5-4 win with three in the ninth.

- Yeah, three in the ninth. And also a nice job by Rojas. Three RBIs. Two for four and a great job by the Marlin bullpen. Five shutout innings. Rucinski, three shut out innings. He's your unsung hero, I think.

- Tayron Guerrero his first major league win. Marlins were down four nothing at one point in the game. Big win. The Giants are tired of seeing the Marlins. But they're going to see them two more times, including tonight.

And here are the matchups for the rest of the series. The Tuesday night game. The Wednesday afternoon game. There's our air times. Straily Rodriguez tonight.

- Yeah, Straily and Rodriguez. Rodriguez, the son of Pudge, who actually pitched a nice game against the Marlins. Didn't get a decision. 6 and 2/3, two runs, and then to wrap it up, Urena and Holland. So we'll look for you tonight at 9:30 on Fox Sports Florida. To see if the Marlins can make it two in a row against the Giants. They've won six of their last eight.