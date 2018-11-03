Brewer’s last second touchdown pass helps Baylor take down Oklahoma State 35-31
Charlie Brewer's 6 yard touchdown pass to Denzel Mims with 17 seconds left helps Baylor take down Oklahoma State 35-31.
