No. 13 West Virginia rolls Baylor in convincing fashion
Video Details
No. 13 West Virginia rolls Baylor in convincing fashion. The Mountaineers racked up over 550 yards of total offense. WVU improves to 6-1 on the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices